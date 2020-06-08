UrduPoint.com
Lebanese Security Forces Detain Instigators Of Weekend's Violence In Beirut - Reports

Lebanese Security Forces Detain Instigators of Weekend's Violence in Beirut - Reports

Security forces in Lebanon have infiltrated and detained four groups of instigators believed to be responsible for a series of violent protests that broke out in Beirut on Saturday, the country's Al Mayadeen broadcaster reported on Monday, citing sources in the security services

According to the broadcaster, four groups comprising of citizens from several different countries were detained during the raids. The instigators of the violence are not believed to be related to terrorist groups, the broadcaster added.

The Lebanese security forces had gained knowledge of the planned protests and violence on Friday and passed the information to other government agencies, the broadcaster cited sources as saying.

Many of those who were identified by the security services were arrested. Those who have yet to be detained have been put on wanted lists, the broadcaster stated.

Violence erupted in Beirut on Saturday as Sunni and Shiite Muslims clashed. In addition, hundreds of protesters began throwing projectiles at the country's parliament and shop windows in the capital, causing widespread damage. Law enforcement officers reportedly used tear gas to disperse the protesters.

A wave of public unrest has swept through Lebanon in recent months, culminating with widespread protests in October that led to the toppling of the country's former government. Demonstrators demanded economic reforms amid an ongoing financial crisis in the country, which has resulted in a sharp depreciation of the local Currency against the US Dollar.

On Sunday, Lebanese President Michel Aoun, who has remained in his position despite the unrest, called for unity in order to enact the required reforms.

