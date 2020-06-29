DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) Lebanese security forces are investigating the explosion that took place near former Prime Minister Saad Hariri's convoy during his visit to the eastern Beqaa Valley on June 17, Hariri's press office said.

According to media reports, a missile exploded not far from the politician's convoy of 30 cars on his way back from the Beqaa Valley to Beirut after meeting with prominent Sunni religious figure Sheikh Khalil Al-Mays.

Hariri's press office called media reports somewhat accurate, noting that "ex-Prime Minister Hariri was informed by security services about the explosion in the area on the same day, but since his convoy was not directly exposed to any attack .

.. the decision was to keep it secret and await the results of the relevant security forces."

The situation in Lebanon remains tense amid a new wave of protests in Beirut and across the country following the collapse of the national Currency, which has fallen by 80 percent over the past few days.