UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lebanese Security Forces Investigating Blast Near Ex-Prime Minister Hariri's Convoy

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 05:40 AM

Lebanese Security Forces Investigating Blast Near Ex-Prime Minister Hariri's Convoy

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) Lebanese security forces are investigating the explosion that took place near former Prime Minister Saad Hariri's convoy during his visit to the eastern Beqaa Valley on June 17, Hariri's press office said.

According to media reports, a missile exploded not far from the politician's convoy of 30 cars on his way back from the Beqaa Valley to Beirut after meeting with prominent Sunni religious figure Sheikh Khalil Al-Mays.

Hariri's press office called media reports somewhat accurate, noting that "ex-Prime Minister Hariri was informed by security services about the explosion in the area on the same day, but since his convoy was not directly exposed to any attack .

.. the decision was to keep it secret and await the results of the relevant security forces."

The situation in Lebanon remains tense amid a new wave of protests in Beirut and across the country following the collapse of the national Currency, which has fallen by 80 percent over the past few days.

Related Topics

Attack Prime Minister Visit Beirut Same Lebanon June Media From

Recent Stories

UAE embracing holistic national ecosystem to ensur ..

6 hours ago

UAE’s leadership is keen to advance country’s ..

7 hours ago

Zayed Higher&#039; employs and qualifies second gr ..

7 hours ago

UAE stocks gain AED1.7 bn Sunday

8 hours ago

No coronavirus cases at Sheikh Khalifa Specialty H ..

8 hours ago

Sharjah Ranked Number 1 in &#039;High Growth Ecosy ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.