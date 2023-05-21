Lebanese Security Forces Nab Senior Al-Qaeda Commander - Reports

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2023) Lebanese security forces seized a leader of Al-Qaeda terror group (banned in Russia) and founder of its Lebanese cell, Lebanese broadcaster LBC reported on Saturday.

The senior militant was caught on Friday in the town of Deir Ammar, northeast of the northern city of Tripoli.

The Al-Qaeda commander reportedly disappeared in 2007 and reemerged soon after the rise of the Islamic State and Nusra Front terrorist groups (both banned in Russia) in the middle East.