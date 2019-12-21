Lebanese Security Forces Stabilize Situation in Beirut After Clashes With Sunni Protesters

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2019) The Lebanese security forces have stabilized the situation in downtown Beirut after the clashes with Sunni protesters in the area, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Saturday.

On Friday, clashes erupted between the security forces and the Sunni activists, who were protesting against the appointment of former education Minister Hassan Diab as the new prime minister, on the Corniche El Mazraa street in the center of the city. The protesters blocked the road and threw stones at the security forces. At least seven officers were injured in the clashes.

The army and police managed to convince the activists of keeping order, after which they removed burning tires and dustbins from the street.

On Thursday, Lebanese President Michel Aoun tasked Diab with forming the new government amid the ongoing political crisis in the country, which was caused by the wave of protests that started on October 17 following the government's intent to introduce a tax on internet calls made via the WhatsApp messenger. Despite the tax being scrapped and the cabinet being dismissed, people have remained in the streets to demand economic reforms to fix the worsening living conditions and overcome the economic crisis.