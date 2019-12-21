UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lebanese Security Forces Stabilize Situation In Beirut After Clashes With Sunni Protesters

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 21st December 2019 | 05:10 AM

Lebanese Security Forces Stabilize Situation in Beirut After Clashes With Sunni Protesters

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2019) The Lebanese security forces have stabilized the situation in downtown Beirut after the clashes with Sunni protesters in the area, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Saturday.

On Friday, clashes erupted between the security forces and the Sunni activists, who were protesting against the appointment of former education Minister Hassan Diab as the new prime minister, on the Corniche El Mazraa street in the center of the city. The protesters blocked the road and threw stones at the security forces. At least seven officers were injured in the clashes.

The army and police managed to convince the activists of keeping order, after which they removed burning tires and dustbins from the street.

On Thursday, Lebanese President Michel Aoun tasked Diab with forming the new government amid the ongoing political crisis in the country, which was caused by the wave of protests that started on October 17 following the government's intent to introduce a tax on internet calls made via the WhatsApp messenger. Despite the tax being scrapped and the cabinet being dismissed, people have remained in the streets to demand economic reforms to fix the worsening living conditions and overcome the economic crisis.

Related Topics

Injured Prime Minister Internet Army Police Education Road Beirut October From Government Cabinet WhatsApp

Recent Stories

US Consumer Inflation Expectations Hit Record Low ..

5 hours ago

US Consumer Inflation Expectations Hit Record Low ..

5 hours ago

France braces for holiday travel chaos amid pensio ..

5 hours ago

UNSC Rejects Russian Resolution on Cross-Border Hu ..

6 hours ago

Pakistan rejects assertions in Joint Statement of ..

6 hours ago

Terminology used in Musharraf verdict out of place ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.