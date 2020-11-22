UrduPoint.com
Lebanese Security Officers Captured 15 Prison Escapees Out Of 69 - Interior Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 22nd November 2020 | 02:00 AM

Lebanese Security Officers Captured 15 Prison Escapees Out of 69 - Interior Ministry

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2020) Lebanese security officers on Saturday detained 15 prisoners who escaped from a jail on the outskirts of Beirut, the country's Interior Ministry said.

Nearly 70 fugitives escaped from the Baabda prison on Friday night, and five of them died in a car accident during a police chase.

"On the morning of November 21, 69 prisoners escaped from the detention center of the Palace of Justice. 15 fugitives were detained, four of them surrendered themselves," the ministry said.

The ministry also called on citizens to provide information about the escapees if they know their whereabouts, guaranteeing complete anonymity.

