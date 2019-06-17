Lebanese Security Service Arrests IS Militant for Planning Terrorist Attack - Ministry

The Lebanese security service has arrested a Syrian national belonging to the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) for planning an attack on a church in the country's south, the Lebanese Interior Ministry said on Monday

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2019) The Lebanese security service has arrested a Syrian national belonging to the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia ) for planning an attack on a church in the country's south, the Lebanese Interior Ministry said on Monday.

"The detained individual was planning together with like minds activities in favor of the IS, including an attack on a church with the intent to kill the maximum number of churchgoers, similar to the terrorist attack in Sri Lanka," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added that the suspect was also planning to attack Shia places of worship in southern Lebanon.

The suspect was being monitored by Lebanese security agencies due to his activity on social media, in particular, him disseminating propaganda of radical terrorist ideology and attempting to recruit people into the IS.

There have been several suicide attacks in Lebanon since 2013, some of which have been claimed by the IS. Lebanon neighbors Syria, which has been fighting a civil war with IS militants and other extremists since 2011.