UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lebanese Security Service Arrests IS Militant For Planning Terrorist Attack - Ministry

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 08:33 PM

Lebanese Security Service Arrests IS Militant for Planning Terrorist Attack - Ministry

The Lebanese security service has arrested a Syrian national belonging to the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) for planning an attack on a church in the country's south, the Lebanese Interior Ministry said on Monday

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2019) The Lebanese security service has arrested a Syrian national belonging to the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) for planning an attack on a church in the country's south, the Lebanese Interior Ministry said on Monday.

"The detained individual was planning together with like minds activities in favor of the IS, including an attack on a church with the intent to kill the maximum number of churchgoers, similar to the terrorist attack in Sri Lanka," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added that the suspect was also planning to attack Shia places of worship in southern Lebanon.

The suspect was being monitored by Lebanese security agencies due to his activity on social media, in particular, him disseminating propaganda of radical terrorist ideology and attempting to recruit people into the IS.

There have been several suicide attacks in Lebanon since 2013, some of which have been claimed by the IS. Lebanon neighbors Syria, which has been fighting a civil war with IS militants and other extremists since 2011.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Militants Interior Ministry Syria Sri Lanka Russia Social Media Suicide Lebanon Church

Recent Stories

King of Jordan receives credentials of UAE Ambassa ..

21 minutes ago

KP businessmen demand to revise Axle load regime

3 minutes ago

National Assembly sees uproar over not issuing of ..

3 minutes ago

Iran's Nuclear Blackmail List Must be Met With Inc ..

3 minutes ago

5-day oil painting workshop begins at Alhamra Art ..

3 minutes ago

US Keeps Blocking Reappointment of WTO Appellate B ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.