Lebanese Security Service Detains IS Terrorist Involved In Dozens Of Armed Attacks

Fri 28th June 2019

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) The Lebanese security services have detained a member of the Islamic State terrorist organization (IS, banned in Russia), who is suspected of having committed dozens of attacks on civilians and military in the country, as well as arms smuggling, the Lebanese Military's press service said in a statement on Thursday.

"Security officers have detained a terrorist ..., member of the IS terrorist group. He is accused of perpetrating dozens of terror attacks on civilians and military, including the abduction of an Interior Ministry officer," the statement said.

The suspect had also been engaged in arms smuggling for terrorist organizations and recruitment of young people for fighting in Syria, the statement added.

There have been several suicide attacks in Lebanon since 2013, some of which have been claimed by the IS. Lebanon neighbors Syria, which has been fighting a civil war with IS militants and other extremists since 2011.

