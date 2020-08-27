Lebanese Security Services Detain 25 People Involved in Beirut Explosion - President

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) The Lebanese security services have detained 25 people who are believed to be directly or indirectly involved in the deadly blast that occurred earlier in the month at the port in Beirut, Lebanese President Michel Aoun has announced.

"My desire is that the investigation completes as soon as possible. The tragedy occurred more than two weeks ago, and to date, about 25 employees of the port with direct or indirect responsibility [for the explosion] have been detained," Aoun told France's Paris Match news magazine.

The President stressed that it was important to find out how such a quantity of ammonium nitrate got into the port and why it had remained there for such a long time before the explosion.

The massive explosion that erupted at the port of Beirut destroyed half of the city's buildings, killing over 170 people and injuring more than 5,000 others. The authorities say the improper storage of 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate in the Beirut port was the reason behind the blast.