Lebanese Shia Groups Hezbollah, Amal Call on Supporters Not to Fall for Provocations

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) Lebanese Shia organizations Hezbollah and Amal called on their supporters on Thursday to stay calm and not fall for provocations in the wake of the deadly shooting in Beirut.

In their joint statement, the movements expressed the belief that the attack on protesters was aimed at "plunging the country in a strife".

"We call on our supporters to stay calm and not to fall for malicious provocations," the statement read.