UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lebanese Shia Parties Want Different Negotiating Team In Border Talks With Israel

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 03:26 PM

Lebanese Shia Parties Want Different Negotiating Team in Border Talks With Israel

Lebanon's two main Shia political parties, Hezbollah and Amal Movement, on Wednesday criticized the composition of a delegation, which is tasked with negotiating a maritime border dispute with Israel later in the day

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) Lebanon's two main Shia political parties, Hezbollah and Amal Movement, on Wednesday criticized the composition of a delegation, which is tasked with negotiating a maritime border dispute with Israel later in the day.

In the beginning of October, parliament speaker Nabih Berri revealed a framework agreement, according to which only Lebanese military officers should represent the country during the talks with Israel under the patronage of President Michel Aoun.

On Monday, Beirut named the final team of negotiators, including the head of the delegation, Air Force Brig. Gen. Bassam Yassin; Navy Col. Mazen Basbous; Lebanese Petroleum Administration board member Wissam Chbat; and maritime affairs expert Najib Massihi.

"Hezbollah and Amal movement hereby announce their explicit rejection of what happened and consider that it deviates from the framework agreement, harms Lebanon's stance and supreme interests, transgresses all the nation's strengths, deals a major blow to its role, resistance and Arab position, and represents a surrender to the Israeli logic which aims at reaching any form of normalization," the parties said in a joint statement published by the Hezbollah-linked Al Manar broadcaster.

According to the statement, the parties have called to "immediately" change the delegation in line with the framework agreement.

The long-awaited indirect negotiations are set to be held under the auspices of the United Nations and the US mediators in the southern Lebanese town of Naqoura. The talks seek to resolve an overlap between the two rivaling nations' territorial waters and exclusive economic zones by an area of roughly 330 square miles, which is situated over large oil and gas deposits beneath the Mediterranean seabed.

Related Topics

United Nations Israel Parliament Oil Berri Beirut Lebanon October Border Gas All From Agreement Arab

Recent Stories

EU Sanctions on Navalny Case to Target Chemistry R ..

3 minutes ago

Wildfire That Killed 4 in California' Shasta Count ..

3 minutes ago

Dead Catfish Found in Russia's Volgograd Likely Un ..

3 minutes ago

2nd KP Transgender Games end in Peshawar, Ayan Ali ..

4 minutes ago

Seminar on breast cancer held

7 minutes ago

Delegation of RBA calls on CJP

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.