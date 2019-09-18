Lebanese Special Forces Detain IS Terrorist From Syria - Internal Security

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2019) Agents of Lebanon's Internal Security Forces (ISF) have detained a militant of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) in the Haret Saida municipality, located in the country's south-west region, who was allegedly plotting an attack, the ISF said in a statement on Wednesday.

"It was possible to track and establish the identity of a person belonging to the mentioned group, and detain him in the Haret Saida," the document read.

According to the statement, the detainee is a Syrian citizen that was born in 1999 and is a specialist in making and using suicide belts. It notes that the militant entered Lebanon illegally along with his brother in 2017. Prior to that, he fought for the Islamic State in the northern Syrian province of Aleppo for two years, after which he received a shrapnel wound in the stomach and engaged in administrative activities for the group.

The ISF added that upon his arrival in Lebanon, the detainee contacted and met with IS supporters. Earlier, he communicated with a member of the organization in Syria and sent him photographs and videos of places and people in Lebanon, including photos of crowds in Beirut and food distribution points on the Shiite Ashur holiday in Harat Saida. He also discussed buying military weapons in Lebanon with members of the terrorist group in Syria.

According to the Lebanese Al-Mayadeen broadcaster, the militant was plotting an attack.