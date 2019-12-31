Lebanese State Minister Says Ex-Nissan Chairman Ghosn Entered Country Legally

Lebanon's State Minister for Presidential Affairs Salim Jreissati said on Tuesday that former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn had entered Lebanon on legal grounds and would hold a press conference

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2019) Lebanon's State Minister for Presidential Affairs Salim Jreissati said on Tuesday that former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn had entered Lebanon on legal grounds and would hold a press conference.

Ghosn, who has been under house arrest in Japan over alleged financial misconduct, confirmed earlier in the day that he had arrived in Lebanon. A source in the Lebanese Foreign Ministry told Sputnik that Ghosn had already met with President Michel Aoun.

"I have no information about the circumstances of Mr. Carlos Ghosn's leaving Japan, and all that is available to us is that he has entered Lebanon legally through Rafic Hariri Airport with a French passport and a Lebanese ID, and that he is going to hold a press conference in the Press Syndicate," the official was quoted as saying by Lebanon's An-Nahar newspaper.

Salim added that he had submitted a request to Japanese authorities that Ghosn should stand trial in Lebanon under the UN Convention against Corruption.

In late December 2018, the Japanese prosecutor's office arrested Ghosn for covering his losses from private investments on the company's dime. According to the exchange rate at that time, the losses amounted to around $21 million.

In January 2019, Ghosn was formally charged with financial fraud and abuse of power.