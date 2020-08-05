UrduPoint.com
Lebanese Supreme Defense Council Declares Beirut Emergency Area - Reports

Wed 05th August 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) The Lebanese Supreme Defense Council, following an emergency meeting in connection with an explosion in the port of the capital Beirut, declared the city an emergency area, Sky news Arabia reported.

According to its data, the council recommended that the government of Prime Minister Hassan Diab declare a state of emergency in the capital.

A powerful explosion occurred in the port area of Beirut on Tuesday evening. According to the governor of the city, half of the city's buildings were damaged, and hospitals were overcrowded due to a large number of those injured.

According to the latest data from the Health Ministry, more than 3,000 people were injured, over 70 died. The head of the country's general security service, Gen. Abbas Ibrahim, said that according to preliminary data, explosives that had been stored in the port for a long time detonated. The Interior Ministry said the exact cause of the explosion had yet to be found out.

