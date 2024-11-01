Lebanon Accuses Israel Of Rejecting Truce After Beirut Strikes
Sumaira FH Published November 01, 2024 | 04:40 PM
Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Lebanon's prime minister accused Israel of rejecting a ceasefire after the Israeli military bombed the Hezbollah stronghold of south Beirut for the first time this week on Friday.
At least 10 strikes hit the southern suburbs before dawn after the Israeli military issued evacuation warnings, with AFPTV footage showing explosions and clouds of smoke.
"The raids left massive destruction in the targeted areas, as dozens of buildings were levelled to the ground, in addition to the outbreak of fires," Lebanon's National news Agency reported, adding that strikes also targeted Aley, southeast of the capital, and Bint Jbeil in the country's south.
The Israeli military said it continued operations against the Hezbollah in Lebanon and its Palestinian ally Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
Recent Stories
US embassy delegation meets with three Inmates in Adiala Jail
Pakistan win both matches on opening day of Hong Kong Sixes
Info Minister participates in Fareej Festival for Art & Design
Shoaib Malik under fire on social media on eve of son's birthday celebration
Three children among seven killed in Mastung blast
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 November 2024
Govt taking all possible measures to clean & green environment: Marriyum Aurangz ..
Why have Spain floods killed so many?
Federal Minister for Kashmir affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Amir Muqam urges Ganda ..
Amb Farooq commends Saudi media ministry for hosting Pakistan Week at Suwaidi Pa ..
PM, Sheikha Al Mayassa jointly inaugurate "MANZAR" exhibition
More Stories From World
-
Jadeja, Sundar help India bowl out New Zealand for 235 in third Test6 minutes ago
-
Japan and EU announce new defence pact6 minutes ago
-
Spain boosts troop numbers in search for flood missing16 minutes ago
-
N.Korea says will stand by Russia until 'victory' in Ukraine26 minutes ago
-
Massive shootout in France wounds five: minister56 minutes ago
-
Taiwan cleans up after Typhoon Kong-rey leaves two dead56 minutes ago
-
Talks between Russian, N.Korean foreign ministers begin in Moscow: Russian ministry2 hours ago
-
Spotlight on half-backs as Springboks eye tour sweep2 hours ago
-
Performance review meeting held under chair of DC2 hours ago
-
Botswana leader concedes defeat after party drubbed in election2 hours ago
-
Ambassador Hashmi visits Linyi, Shandong Province2 hours ago
-
On Belgian coast, fishing on horseback -- and saving a tradition3 hours ago