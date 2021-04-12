Lebanon Amends Decree to Add Extra 552 Sq Miles to Its Sea Space Within Maritime Disputes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2021) Lebanese Minister of Public Works and Transport Michel Najjar on Monday approved an amendment to the decree on the demarcation of maritime borders that would allow Beirut to claim an extra 1,430 square kilometers (552,13 square miles) of sea space to expand its southern borders within the ongoing negotiations with Israel on the matter.

During a press conference, Najjar said that he signed a decree demarcating boundaries of the exclusive economic zone after he reviewed a report from the Lebanese army and the country's transport general directorate, with maps being attached.

The minister pointed out that the amendment to the decree permits Lebanon to add extra 1,430 square km of sea space to its southern borders.

Israel-Lebanon indirect talks on the demarcation of maritime borders were halted this past October after Israel rejected Beirut's request to expand the demarcation area from 860 square km to an extra 1,430 square km.