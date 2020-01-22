UrduPoint.com
Lebanon Announces Formation Of New Government

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 22nd January 2020 | 01:30 AM

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2020) The Lebanese presidency announced on Tuesday the formation of a new Cabinet amid nationwide anti-government rallies that were triggered by increasing costs of living, new taxes and fees.

"Lebanese President Michel Aoun has signed documents on the formation of a new government. He signed a new document on the new government, headed by Hassan Diab," a spokesman of the presidency said at a news conference.

According to the document, the new government will consist of 20 ministers-technocrats.

There were 30 ministers in Saad Hariri's government, which resigned in late October over large-scale anti-government protests amid a tough economic crisis.

After Hariri's government resigned, the president appointed Diab, a 60-year-old professor at the American University of Beirut, in December as the new prime minister and tasked him with forming a new cabinet. Diab's nomination was met with new protests, with some of the major political parties refusing to be part of the new government.

