Lebanon Appeals to Russian Ambassador for Shipment of 200,000 Sputnik V Doses

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2021) Lebanon's Foreign Minister Charbel Wehbe has appealed to Russia, during discussion with Russia's ambassador to the country, Alexander Rudakov, to expedite the shipment of Sputnik V vaccines to help inoculate Lebanon's most at-risk population, the Lebanese Foreign Ministry said.

According to the ministerial press statement, Wehbe requested Rudakov to convey the appeal to Russian authorities to help the country inoculate 100,000 people of its most at-risk population with 200,000 doses free of charge.

In January, a source in the ministry's pharmaceutical commission told Sputnik that the Russia-developed vaccine will be registered in the country in the soonest time possible.

Authorities had launched a platform to register vaccines in the country in a streamlined manner later in January and is expecting the first shipment of Pfizer vaccines at some point in February.

The small middle Eastern nation has been battered by coronavirus, with over 300,000 cases and nearly 3,400 deaths for a population of around six million. A succession of lockdown has hammered the already collapsing economy and sparked sporadic unrest in the impoverished north.