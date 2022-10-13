Lebanon Approves Agreement With Israel to Demarcate Maritime Borders - President

Lebanon has approved an agreement with Israel on the demarcation of maritime borders, Lebanese President Michel Aoun said on Thursday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2022) Lebanon has approved an agreement with Israel on the demarcation of maritime borders, Lebanese President Michel Aoun said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the Israeli government also approved by a majority vote an agreement with Lebanon on the maritime borders.

"I, as President ... declare Lebanon's position of endorsing the final wording of the agreement on the demarcation of the southern maritime borders prepared by the US mediator," Aoun said in his address to the nation.

Aoun added that Lebanon "did not give up a single kilometer" and fully defended its rights to the Qana gas field.

The negotiations on the demarcation of land and maritime borders have been ongoing since 1996 on the basis of a memorandum of understanding under United Nations auspices and US mediation.

In June, Israel urged the Lebanese authorities to accelerate negotiations on the maritime border, called the Karish field its strategic asset, and assured that it did not intend to produce gas in the disputed territory.