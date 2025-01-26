Lebanon Army Accuses Israel Of 'procrastination' In Ceasefire Withdrawal
Umer Jamshaid Published January 26, 2025 | 10:20 AM
Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) The Lebanese army said Saturday it was ready to deploy its forces in the country's south, accusing Israel of "procrastination" in its withdrawal under a ceasefire, a day before the pullout deadline.
Under the terms of the Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire that came into effect on November 27, the Lebanese army is to deploy alongside United Nations peacekeepers in the south as the Israeli army withdraws over a 60-day period that ends Sunday.
Hezbollah is to pull back its forces north of the Litani River -- about 30 kilometres (20 miles) from the Israeli border -- and dismantle any remaining military infrastructure in the south.
"There has been a delay at a number of stages as a result of the procrastination in the withdrawal from the Israeli enemy's side," the army said in a statement.
It said it was "ready to continue its deployment as soon as the Israeli enemy withdraws".
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said on Friday that the military's withdrawal would continue beyond the Sunday deadline.
"The withdrawal process is conditional upon the Lebanese army deploying in southern Lebanon and fully and effectively enforcing the agreement, with Hezbollah withdrawing beyond the Litani River," a statement from Netanyahu's office said.
"Since the ceasefire agreement has not yet been fully enforced by the Lebanese state, the gradual withdrawal process will continue in full coordination with the United States."
Ceasefire mediators in the United States and France have helped monitor its implementation.
Recent Stories
Operation Chivalrous Knight 3: UAE launches sewage network maintenance project i ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 January 2025
Premier League: City 3-1 Chelsea
ACRES 2025 highlights Emirati women’s contributions to real estate sector
Mansoor bin Mohammed attends ‘Road to Champions in Dubai’ tournament
Abu Dhabi International Tennis Complex: Architectural icon & global window for s ..
Department of Health to showcase Abu Dhabi’s transformative vision for healthc ..
Chinese New Year celebrations in Dubai seamlessly blend technology with cultural ..
Mohammed bin Sultan bin Khalifa crowns winners of Areela 60-ft Dhow Sailing Race
India's Indore, Udaipur recognised as 'Wetland Accredited Cities'
Chaudhry Salik Hussain has a special vision for youth. Khawaja Ramiz Hassan
More Stories From World
-
Lebanon army accuses Israel of 'procrastination' in ceasefire withdrawal5 minutes ago
-
RugbyU: French Top 14 results - collated5 minutes ago
-
Haaland leads Man City revival to beat Chelsea25 minutes ago
-
UN Security Council meeting on DRCongo moved up to Sunday: diplomats25 minutes ago
-
Tens of thousands protest Germany's far right as Musk backs AfD25 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's pavilion at New York's huge tourism show captivates visitors55 minutes ago
-
How Keys banished fear of failure to shine on the Grand Slam stage55 minutes ago
-
Wembanyama and Spurs fall to Haliburton-inspired Pacers in Paris1 hour ago
-
Monaco back on Ligue 1 podium as Lille lose8 hours ago
-
Guardiola backs Khusanov to learn from nightmare Man City debut8 hours ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 results - 1st update8 hours ago
-
Tens of thousands protest Germany's far right as Musk backs AfD8 hours ago