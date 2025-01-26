Open Menu

Lebanon Army Accuses Israel Of 'procrastination' In Ceasefire Withdrawal

Umer Jamshaid Published January 26, 2025 | 10:20 AM

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) The Lebanese army said Saturday it was ready to deploy its forces in the country's south, accusing Israel of "procrastination" in its withdrawal under a ceasefire, a day before the pullout deadline.

Under the terms of the Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire that came into effect on November 27, the Lebanese army is to deploy alongside United Nations peacekeepers in the south as the Israeli army withdraws over a 60-day period that ends Sunday.

Hezbollah is to pull back its forces north of the Litani River -- about 30 kilometres (20 miles) from the Israeli border -- and dismantle any remaining military infrastructure in the south.

"There has been a delay at a number of stages as a result of the procrastination in the withdrawal from the Israeli enemy's side," the army said in a statement.

It said it was "ready to continue its deployment as soon as the Israeli enemy withdraws".

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said on Friday that the military's withdrawal would continue beyond the Sunday deadline.

"The withdrawal process is conditional upon the Lebanese army deploying in southern Lebanon and fully and effectively enforcing the agreement, with Hezbollah withdrawing beyond the Litani River," a statement from Netanyahu's office said.

"Since the ceasefire agreement has not yet been fully enforced by the Lebanese state, the gradual withdrawal process will continue in full coordination with the United States."

Ceasefire mediators in the United States and France have helped monitor its implementation.

