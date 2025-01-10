Lebanon army chief Aoun becomes president after two-year void

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2025) Lebanese lawmakers elected army chief Joseph Aoun as president on Thursday, ending a more than two-year vacancy in a step towards lifting the war-battered country out of financial crisis.

Aoun, who turns 61 on Friday, arrived in parliament to take the oath of office to general applause, wearing a dark suit and blue tie instead of his usual military uniform.

"Today, a new phase in Lebanon's history begins," he told the chamber.

Aoun faces the daunting tasks of overseeing a ceasefire in south Lebanon and naming a prime minister capable of implementing the reforms demanded by international creditors in return for a desperately needed financial bailout.

He said he would call for parliamentary consultations as soon as possible on naming a new prime minister.

He vowed that the state would have "a monopoly" on bearing weapons after a devastating war this autumn between Israel and Shiite militant group Hezbollah.

"I pledge to call for discussing a comprehensive defence strategy... on the diplomatic, economic and military levels that will enable the Lebanese state -- I repeat, the Lebanese state -- to remove the Israeli occupation and deter its aggression," he said.

Supporters erupted in celebration in Aoun's southern home village of Aishiyeh, where residents had gathered from the morning outside a church adorned with his portrait and Lebanese flags, an AFP reporter said.

"We want peace and calm in the country. We hope he will be able to achieve even half of what he promised," said elderly resident Salim Nasr.

- 'Success' -

Parliament speaker Nabih Berri announced Aoun had been elected after 99 lawmakers out of 128 backed his candidacy.

Aoun is Lebanon's fifth army commander to become president, and the fourth in a row.

Under multi-confessional Lebanon's power-sharing system, the president must be a Maronite Christian, and so must military chiefs.

The president's powers have been reduced since the end of the 1975-1990 civil war.

But the position is key to overseeing consultations on naming a new prime minister.

The Mediterranean country has been without a president since the term of his unrelated predecessor Michel Aoun ended in October 2022.

A lack of consensus between pro- and anti-Hezbollah blocs in parliament scuppered a dozen previous attempts to elect a president.

A source close to the pro-Hezbollah bloc said its lawmakers spoilt their ballots in a first round of voting on Thursday, leaving Aoun short of the required two-thirds majority.

Representatives from the bloc then met Aoun before the second round, when he was elected.

The war which ended in late November dealt heavy blows to Hezbollah, including the killing of its longtime leader Hassan Nasrallah in an Israeli air strike.

In neighbouring Syria, the Iran-backed group has lost a major ally after rebels toppled president Bashar al-Assad last month.

Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said Aoun's election was "a success for all of Lebanon".

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said he hoped it would "contribute towards stability", while Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas said Lebanon would overcome the "repercussions of Israeli aggression" under its new leadership.

- 'Sovereignty and the constitution' -

Aoun was widely seen as the preferred choice of army backer the United States, as well as regional heavyweight Saudi Arabia.

The US embassy in Beirut said Washington was "committed to working closely with President Aoun as he begins his efforts to unite the country".

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen hailed Aoun's election as a "moment of hope", while French President Emmanuel Macron said the vote paved the way for "the restoration of Lebanon's sovereignty and prosperity".

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock welcomed a chance for "reforms and change", while UN chief Antonio Guterres encouraged the "swift formation of a new government", spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

International pressure had mounted ahead of the vote, with just 17 days remaining to complete the implementation of the ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah.

US, Saudi and French envoys visited Beirut in the run-up, while French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian attended the vote.

Several lawmakers in the second round still objected to what they saw as foreign interference.

Some spoilt their ballots by voting for "sovereignty and the constitution", a reference to the fact that Aoun's election would have technically required a constitutional amendment.

Lebanon's constitution does not allow presidential candidates who have held high office in the previous two years.