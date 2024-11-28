Open Menu

Lebanon Army Deploys Under Israel-Hezbollah Ceasefire

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 28, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) Lebanon's military deployed troops and tanks across the country's south on Thursday as a ceasefire in the Israel-Hezbollah war largely held for a second day.

Israel shifted its focus from Gaza to Lebanon in September to secure its northern border from Hezbollah attacks, dealing the a series of staggering blows.

Under the terms of the ceasefire, the Lebanese army and UN peacekeepers were to become the only armed presence in south Lebanon, where Hezbollah has long held sway.

A Lebanese army source said its forces were "conducting patrols and setting up checkpoints" south of the Litani River without advancing into areas where Israeli forces were still present.

In the border village of Qlaaya, residents threw rice and flowers to celebrate the arrival of Lebanese soldiers.

"We only want the Lebanese army," chanted the residents of the Christian-majority village, as they clapped and cheered for the troops and waved the Lebanese red, white and green flag.

Since the ceasefire took effect on Wednesday, tens of thousands of Lebanese who fled their homes have headed back to their towns and villages, only to find scenes of devastation.

"Despite all the destruction and the sorrow, we are happy to be back," said Umm Mohammed Bzeih, a widow who fled with her four children from the southern village of Zibqin two months ago.

"I feel as if our souls have returned," she said, visibly exhausted as she swept up the shattered glass and pieces of stones that carpeted the floor.

