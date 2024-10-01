Lebanon Army Source: Troops 'repositioning' After Israel Incursion Threat
Faizan Hashmi Published October 01, 2024 | 12:30 AM
Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) Lebanon's army is repositioning troops stationed on its southern border, a Lebanese military official told AFP Monday, after the US said Israel had informed it about limited ground operations inside Lebanon.
The Lebanese army is "repositioning and regrouping forces" at the southern border following threats of an Israeli incursion, the official said, requesting anonymity to discuss sensitive matters.
Hezbollah's Al-Manar television channel reported "Zionist artillery shelling" near the border areas of Wazzani, the Khiam valley, Alma Al-Shaab and Naqura.
Wazzani and Khiam are right across from Metula in northern Israel -- one of three locations the Israeli military declared part of a closed military zone on Monday ahead of possible ground operations against Iran-backed Hezbollah militants.
Lebanon's state-run National news Agency reported "heavy artillery shelling targeting Wazzani".
For the past week, Israel has heavily bombed targets in the country's east, south and southern Beirut suburbs, killing hundreds of people and displacing up to one million, according to Lebanese officials.
The war follows nearly one year of cross-border exchanges of fire between Israel and Hezbollah that the Lebanese group said is in support of Palestinian ally Hamas, whose October 7 attack on Israel triggered war in Gaza.
