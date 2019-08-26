UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lebanon Arrests Travel Agency Head After Thousands Stranded

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 11:32 PM

Lebanon arrests travel agency head after thousands stranded

Lebanese authorities on Monday detained the owner of a travel agency accused of having left thousands of travellers stranded with fake flight and hotel reservations

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :Lebanese authorities on Monday detained the owner of a travel agency accused of having left thousands of travellers stranded with fake flight and hotel reservations.

Fawaz Fawaz, the Lebanese owner of New Plaza Tours, was captured in Syria and transferred to Lebanon, the General Security agency said in a statement, without elaborating.

The security agency accused Fawaz of committing "fraud and embezzlement" through a travel agency, by selling fake flight tickets and hotel reservations.

This left "thousands of Lebanese" stranded in Turkey, Georgia and other countries without accommodation or return flights, it said.

Local media was rife with stories last week of Lebanese travellers forced to sleep on airport and hotel floors because of the scandal.

New Plaza Tours is reportedly not licensed by the tourism ministry.

On Friday, Lebanon's middle East Airlines said it had filed a lawsuit against Fawaz in 2015 over outstanding debts owed by one of his several travel agencies.

Related Topics

Scandal Syria Turkey Hotel Tours Georgia Lebanon Middle East 2015 Media Airport

Recent Stories

UN calls for restraint after Lebanon reports drone ..

2 minutes ago

Bahauddin Zakariya University to plant 2,000 sapli ..

18 minutes ago

G7 leaders back Hong Kong autonomy, call for calm

2 minutes ago

US Developing New Hypersonic Weapons in Attempt to ..

2 minutes ago

Trump ready to meet Iranian leader, raising hopes ..

2 minutes ago

More fires flare up in Amazon as Brazil warplanes ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.