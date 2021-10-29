UrduPoint.com

Lebanon Asks Russia For Satellite Images Of Beirut Port During 2020 Blast - President Michel Aoun

Faizan Hashmi 38 minutes ago Fri 29th October 2021 | 03:31 PM

Lebanon Asks Russia for Satellite Images of Beirut Port During 2020 Blast - President Michel Aoun

Lebanese President Michel Aoun has asked Moscow to provide satellite images of the Beirut port at the time of the major blast in August 2020, the president's press office said

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2021) Lebanese President Michel Aoun has asked Moscow to provide satellite images of the Beirut port at the time of the major blast in August 2020, the president's press office said.

Aoun made the request during a meeting with the Russian ambassador to Lebanon, Alexander Rudakov.

"President Aoun asked the Russian ambassador to notify his country of Lebanon's desire to receive images from the space satellites of the port of Beirut at the time of the explosion," the office said.

