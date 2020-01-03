The Lebanese state minister for presidential affairs assured the Japanese ambassador that Beirut had no role in former Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn's getaway from Tokyo, the presidency said Friday

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2020) The Lebanese state minister for presidential affairs assured the Japanese ambassador that Beirut had no role in former Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn's getaway from Tokyo, the presidency said Friday.

"Minister [Salim] Jreissati assured the Japanese ambassador of Lebanon's commitment to Lebanese-Japanese ties ... He noted that Lebanon had no role in Ghosn's operation to leave Japan," the statement read.

The Brazilian-born French businessman of Lebanese origin turned up in Beirut on New Year's Eve after skipping bail in Tokyo where he was to be tried over alleged financial misconduct.

He was believed to have handed over his three passports to his legal team in Japan.

International police Interpol issued a "red notice" for the 65-year-old fugitive. Jreissati confirmed that the presidency had been informed about his status but said Lebanon and Japan had no extradition treaty.

Ghosn has denied Japan's claims that he underreported his revenues with the help of another former Nissan executive, Greg Kelly, a US national who is still awaiting trial in Japan. Ghosn defended his escape, saying he had fled injustice and political persecution.