Lebanon banks halt dollar withdrawals after virus closes airport

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :Banks in cash-strapped Lebanon have suspended Dollar withdrawals until the airport reopens, a banking source said on Monday, after authorities grounded flights to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The country's international airport in Beirut has been closed for almost two weeks as part of measures to stem COVID-19 in Lebanon, where 446 official cases and 11 deaths have been reported.

The flight hub is to remain closed until at least April 12, a date until which all non-essential workers have been told to remain at home across the country.

A member of the Lebanese banking association, who asked to remain anonymous, said all dollar withdrawals would be halted "pending the airport reopening".

"Dollars are imported and this is no longer possible because of the coronavirus," the source told AFP.