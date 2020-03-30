UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lebanon Banks Halt Dollar Withdrawals After Virus Closes Airport

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 07:38 PM

Lebanon banks halt dollar withdrawals after virus closes airport

Banks in cash-strapped Lebanon have suspended dollar withdrawals until the airport reopens, a banking source said on Monday, after authorities grounded flights to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :Banks in cash-strapped Lebanon have suspended Dollar withdrawals until the airport reopens, a banking source said on Monday, after authorities grounded flights to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The country's international airport in Beirut has been closed for almost two weeks as part of measures to stem COVID-19 in Lebanon, where 446 official cases and 11 deaths have been reported.

The flight hub is to remain closed until at least April 12, a date until which all non-essential workers have been told to remain at home across the country.

A member of the Lebanese banking association, who asked to remain anonymous, said all dollar withdrawals would be halted "pending the airport reopening".

"Dollars are imported and this is no longer possible because of the coronavirus," the source told AFP.

Related Topics

Dollar Beirut Lebanon Hub April All Airport Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE President approves law to regulate strategic s ..

25 minutes ago

Expo 2020 organisers and steering committee partic ..

40 minutes ago

NHSRC assures Islamabad High Court to de-seal PMDC ..

2 minutes ago

Dairy sector for financial relief package

2 minutes ago

Putin Urges to Create Additional Reserve of Medica ..

2 minutes ago

UK's Northern Ireland to Release Some Inmates Amid ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.