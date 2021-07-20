Lebanon Bears Responsibility for Missile Attack on Israel - Gantz

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said on Tuesday that Lebanon was responsible for last night's missile attack on the Jewish state

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2021) Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said on Tuesday that Lebanon was responsible for last night's missile attack on the Jewish state.

Late on Monday, two rockets were reportedly fired at northern Israel from Lebanon. One was intercepted by the Iron Dome air defense system, while the second exploded in the deserted area. In response, the Israeli Defense Forces struck the Lebanese territory.

"The State of Lebanon is responsible for the missiles launched last night as it allows terrorists to act on its territory.

Israel will repel any threat to its sovereignty and its citizens and react, proceeding from its interests - at the right time and place," Gantz said.

The defense minister also urged the international community to facilitate the stabilization process in crisis-hit Lebanon, noting that Tel Aviv would not let the social, political and economic struggles in the neighboring country threaten Israel's security.