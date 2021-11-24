UrduPoint.com

Lebanon Believes Its Time For Syrian Refugees To Return Home - Bouhabib

Lebanon believes that it is time for Syrian refugees to return home, Foreign Minister Abdallah Bouhabib told Sputnik

The minister mentioned that Lebanon hosts 1.5 million Syrians and 500,000 Palestinians in the country.

"But I think the time has come for the Syrians to return home.

There is a Russian initiative on this issue, there is an initiative of neighboring countries that have accepted refugees - Turkey, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, and there is also UNHCR dealing with refugees," the minister said.

Bouhabib added that Lebanese authorities fear that the humanitarian aid distributed to the Syrians will become permanent and the refugees will remain in the country for decades.

"There is stability in Syria, let them go back, we are working together with the Russian side on this issue," the minister added.

