Lebanon Blames Israel For Violating Country's Sovereignty, Conducting Hostilities

Tue 28th July 2020 | 01:00 PM

Lebanon Blames Israel for Violating Country's Sovereignty, Conducting Hostilities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2020) Israel has violated the sovereignty of Lebanon and conducted "dangerous" military operations on the border between the two countries, Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab announced on Tuesday following the recent security incident.

"Yesterday, Israel violated the sovereignty of Lebanon one more time and breached the UN Resolution 1701, by carrying out dangerous military escalation," Diad said, addressing to the country's Supreme Defense Council.

The prime minister also warned that the relations between the two countries may "deteriorate in light of the severe tensions on our borders.

"

The announcement is taking place after the incident occurred on Monday on the Israeli-Lebanese border in the vicinity of the disputed lands of Shebaa farms, with explosions and exchanges of gunfire being heard.

A local source told Sputnik that Israel had been bombing the settlement of Kfarchouba in southern Lebanon for around half an hour.

Last week, tensions in the region increased after reports emerged that Israel launched an airstrike and killed a Hezbollah fighter in southern Damascus.

