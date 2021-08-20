Lebanon-Bound Iranian Fuel Purchased by Shia Businessmen - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2021) Iranian fuel shipments to Lebanon, announced by Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, have been paid for by Lebanese Shia businessmen, the Fars news Agency reported on Thursday.

Earlier this day, Nasrallah said that Tehran dispatched tankers with fuel to Lebanon. He added that Israel and the US should take into account that these vessels belonged to Lebanon at the time of dispatch.

Multiple media outlets have been questioning the source of the money used to buy the fuel. The Hezbollah-sponsored deal may result in dire consequences for Lebanon, as the movement is designated terrorist by the US and there is a high risk of sanctions against the already-crumbling Lebanese economy.

Since 2019, Lebanon has been suffering from a deep economic crisis. The national Currency has lost over 90% of its value, while the population is facing a shortage of fuel and other essentials.