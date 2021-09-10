Lebanon cabinet formed after 13-month wait: official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Beirut, Sept 10 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :A Lebanese government has been formed, the presidency announced Friday, ending a 13-month vacancy as the country grapples with one of the worst crises in its history.

The announcement, which followed a meeting between Prime Minister-designate Najib Mikati and President Michel Aoun, came after protracted horsetrading between Lebanon's main political factions.