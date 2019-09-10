Lebanon Calls on US to Facilitate Return of Syrian Refugees to Homeland - Government

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2019) Lebanese President Michel Aoun called on the United States to take part in the active return of Syrian refugees to their home country at a meeting with US Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs David Schenker, the presidential press service said on Tuesday.

"President Aoun noted that Lebanon has taken steps to facilitate the process of returning Syrian refugees to their country. The number of returnees has reached 352,000 and they have not encountered any problems. He called on the United States to help Lebanon return refugees to their homeland, since Lebanon can no longer withstand [number of refugees] after a negative trend in all sectors of the country due to the increase in their number," the statement read.

The president also emphasized the need to provide assistance to refugees from the United Nations and other humanitarian organizations in Syria, as this would facilitate their return to their native villages and cities.

Aoun expressed his concern that the refugee issue had become politicized and lacked a humanitarian nature.

The Syrian civil war has brought about a total of over 11 million refugees since 2011. Lebanon accommodates about 1 and a half million of them in addition to having its own population of four million.