UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lebanon Calls On US To Facilitate Return Of Syrian Refugees To Homeland - Government

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 10th September 2019 | 09:50 PM

Lebanon Calls on US to Facilitate Return of Syrian Refugees to Homeland - Government

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2019) Lebanese President Michel Aoun called on the United States to take part in the active return of Syrian refugees to their home country at a meeting with US Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs David Schenker, the presidential press service said on Tuesday.

"President Aoun noted that Lebanon has taken steps to facilitate the process of returning Syrian refugees to their country. The number of returnees has reached 352,000 and they have not encountered any problems. He called on the United States to help Lebanon return refugees to their homeland, since Lebanon can no longer withstand [number of refugees] after a negative trend in all sectors of the country due to the increase in their number," the statement read.

The president also emphasized the need to provide assistance to refugees from the United Nations and other humanitarian organizations in Syria, as this would facilitate their return to their native villages and cities.

Aoun expressed his concern that the refugee issue had become politicized and lacked a humanitarian nature.

The Syrian civil war has brought about a total of over 11 million refugees since 2011. Lebanon accommodates about 1 and a half million of them in addition to having its own population of four million.

Related Topics

United Nations Syria David United States Lebanon All From Refugee Million

Recent Stories

Mauritanian Chief of Staff visits Wahat Al Karama

10 minutes ago

Minister of Climate Change visits Dubai’s Waterf ..

25 minutes ago

UAE President receives message from President of K ..

40 minutes ago

Hazza bin Zayed briefed on latest initiatives of A ..

40 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid meets founder of company sold ..

40 minutes ago

Hazza bin Zayed reviews development of ties with E ..

55 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.