Lebanon Charity Picks Up Pieces After Israeli Bombing

Muhammad Irfan Published December 04, 2024 | 06:47 PM

Near gaping holes where walls used to be, workers at a centre for women and children in south Beirut assess the damage after a nearby Israeli strike devastated their facility

It's "going to take us a lot to have our centre running again", said Zeina Mohanna from Lebanese charity Amel Association International, lamenting the space had ended up as "collateral damage".

She said she was "astonished" at the extent of the destruction after the strike hit the building across the street in south Beirut's impoverished Hay al-Sellom neighbourhood.

In late September, the Israeli army began heavily bombing Beirut's southern suburbs, normally a bustling, densely populated urban area where Hezbollah has strong support.

Amel, founded during Lebanon's 1975-1990 civil war, has been literally picking up the pieces at several of its centres since a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah began last week.

The Israeli army frequently issued evacuation warnings before the strikes, which it said targeted "Hezbollah facilities and interests".

In Amel's centre, where illustrations for children decorate brightly coloured walls, parts of the ceiling have been blown off and jagged chunks of glass sit precariously in window frames.

The words "Dream big" and cut-outs of clouds and butterflies were near the entrance where a woman was mopping up water from a broken pipe, as the sound of glass tinkered on the debris-covered street below.

