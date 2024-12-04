Lebanon Charity Picks Up Pieces After Israeli Bombing
Muhammad Irfan Published December 04, 2024 | 06:47 PM
Near gaping holes where walls used to be, workers at a centre for women and children in south Beirut assess the damage after a nearby Israeli strike devastated their facility
Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Near gaping holes where walls used to be, workers at a centre for women and children in south Beirut assess the damage after a nearby Israeli strike devastated their facility.
It's "going to take us a lot to have our centre running again", said Zeina Mohanna from Lebanese charity Amel Association International, lamenting the space had ended up as "collateral damage".
She said she was "astonished" at the extent of the destruction after the strike hit the building across the street in south Beirut's impoverished Hay al-Sellom neighbourhood.
In late September, the Israeli army began heavily bombing Beirut's southern suburbs, normally a bustling, densely populated urban area where Hezbollah has strong support.
Amel, founded during Lebanon's 1975-1990 civil war, has been literally picking up the pieces at several of its centres since a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah began last week.
The Israeli army frequently issued evacuation warnings before the strikes, which it said targeted "Hezbollah facilities and interests".
In Amel's centre, where illustrations for children decorate brightly coloured walls, parts of the ceiling have been blown off and jagged chunks of glass sit precariously in window frames.
The words "Dream big" and cut-outs of clouds and butterflies were near the entrance where a woman was mopping up water from a broken pipe, as the sound of glass tinkered on the debris-covered street below.
Recent Stories
Son arrested for brutal assault on elderly father
KMU successfully conducts e-exam for various faculty positions
Int'l conference on AI concludes at UoE
Gilani opens hi-tech irrigation system at farm
Power shutdown on 315 LESCO feeders tomorrow
Gaddafi stadium up-gradation work nears completion
Registration for Attractive Vehicle Number Plates via PITB developed e-Auction A ..
Nandi Ndayitwah elected as Namibia’s first female president
Manzoor Wasan makes prediction about Imran Khan’s release from jail
Pakistan, Iraq reaffirm commitment to strengthen defence ties
KP CM Gandapur approaches IHC seeking relief in cases registered against him dur ..
PSX 100 Index crosses 105,000 points
More Stories From World
-
Lebanon says Israel-Hezbollah war death toll at 4,04749 minutes ago
-
OECD ups global growth forecast but warns of protectionism risk1 hour ago
-
South Korea's day of rage as Yoon's martial law founders1 hour ago
-
Nandi Ndayitwah elected as Namibia’s first female president2 hours ago
-
Lebanon says Israel-Hezbollah war death toll at 4,0472 hours ago
-
Amazon launches new tool to tackle AI hallucinations2 hours ago
-
China launches new remote-sensing satellite2 hours ago
-
Japan intends to engage China toward resolving outstanding issues2 hours ago
-
Thousands march demanding S. Korea president resign over martial law debacle2 hours ago
-
Germany raids target Iraqi ring smuggling migrants to UK2 hours ago
-
Japan's welfare applications hit decade-high2 hours ago
-
Russia sentences man in Crimea to 15 years for treason2 hours ago