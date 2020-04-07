UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lebanon Condemns Houthi Missile Attacks Against Saudi Cities - Foreign Ministry S

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 07:07 PM

Lebanon Condemns Houthi Missile Attacks Against Saudi Cities - Foreign Ministry s

Lebanon's leadership has condemned last months missile attacks on the Saudi Arabian cities of Riyadh and Jazan and backed efforts to end the conflict in Yemen, a statement from the Lebanese Foreign Ministry seen by Sputnik read

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) Lebanon's leadership has condemned last months missile attacks on the Saudi Arabian cities of Riyadh and Jazan and backed efforts to end the conflict in Yemen, a statement from the Lebanese Foreign Ministry seen by Sputnik read.

"The Lebanese Foreign Ministry condemns the missile attacks on civilian targets in the cities of Riyadh and Jazan in Saudi Arabia, which is an open violation of the sovereignty of the fraternal state and a violation of international law with a threat to the lives of civilians," the communique said.

According to the statement, the Lebanese Foreign Ministry supports the efforts made by all parties affected by the Yemen crisis to de-escalate and achieve a political solution to the conflict.

Houthi rebels, fighting in Yemen against the government and the Saudi-led coalition, claimed responsibility for the attacks against the Saudi Arabian cities in late March.

Saudi Arabia said their air defense systems intercepted the attacks, contradicting Houthi claims that targets were struck.

Long distance missile attacks on Saudi population points has become a war tactic employed by the Shia Houthis.

The Houthis successfully hit two large oil production facilities last September, causing a temporary hiccup in the world's energy market.

Related Topics

World Yemen Riyadh Oil Saudi Saudi Arabia Lebanon March September Market All From Government

Recent Stories

President expresses sorrow over demise of Dr. Soom ..

5 minutes ago

PM says action to be taken against those responsib ..

28 minutes ago

Waqar Younas asks PCB to make policy to stop exodu ..

37 minutes ago

COVID-19 infections exceeds 140,000 in Spain

41 minutes ago

Sharjah Chamber of Commerce increases online servi ..

41 minutes ago

Cardinal Pell Acquitted by Australian High Court H ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.