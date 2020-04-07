Lebanon Condemns Houthi Missile Attacks Against Saudi Cities - Foreign Ministry s

Lebanon's leadership has condemned last months missile attacks on the Saudi Arabian cities of Riyadh and Jazan and backed efforts to end the conflict in Yemen, a statement from the Lebanese Foreign Ministry seen by Sputnik read

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) Lebanon's leadership has condemned last months missile attacks on the Saudi Arabian cities of Riyadh and Jazan and backed efforts to end the conflict in Yemen, a statement from the Lebanese Foreign Ministry seen by Sputnik read.

"The Lebanese Foreign Ministry condemns the missile attacks on civilian targets in the cities of Riyadh and Jazan in Saudi Arabia, which is an open violation of the sovereignty of the fraternal state and a violation of international law with a threat to the lives of civilians," the communique said.

According to the statement, the Lebanese Foreign Ministry supports the efforts made by all parties affected by the Yemen crisis to de-escalate and achieve a political solution to the conflict.

Houthi rebels, fighting in Yemen against the government and the Saudi-led coalition, claimed responsibility for the attacks against the Saudi Arabian cities in late March.

Saudi Arabia said their air defense systems intercepted the attacks, contradicting Houthi claims that targets were struck.

Long distance missile attacks on Saudi population points has become a war tactic employed by the Shia Houthis.

The Houthis successfully hit two large oil production facilities last September, causing a temporary hiccup in the world's energy market.