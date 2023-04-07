Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Lebanon Condemns Rocket Launches From Country's South,Incident Being Investigated - Beirut

Sumaira FH Published April 07, 2023 | 05:30 AM

Lebanon Condemns Rocket Launches From Country's South,Incident Being Investigated - Beirut

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2023) Acting Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Azmi Mikati said on Thursday that Beirut condemns the rocket launches from the south of the country toward Israel and that the Lebanese army and the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) were actively investigating the incident.

On Thursday, the Israel Defense Forces confirmed that 34 rockets had been launched from the territory of Lebanon into the north of Israel, 25 of which had been intercepted. The Israel military accused Palestinian groupings of being behind the attack, which comes a day after Israeli police stormed the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem, one of islam's holiest sites, clashing with Palestinians and arresting hundreds.

The raid drew widespread condemnation in the Arab world.

"Lebanon categorically rejects any military escalation emanating from its territory and the use of Lebanese territories for operations that could lead to destabilization," Mikati told a meeting with Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto, as quoted by his office in a statement.

He added that the Lebanese authorities "condemn the rocket launches from the south of the country, and the army and UNIFIL forces are stepping up their investigation."

The prime minister said that all forces operating in the south of the country notified Beirut that they condemned the rocket launches.

Related Topics

Attack Prime Minister World Army Police United Nations Israel Condemnation Jerusalem Beirut Lead Lebanon Mosque All From Arab

Recent Stories

Sultan bin Ahmed attends ‘Official Spokesperson’ graduation

4 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler accepts Ramadan greetings from RAK C ..

Sharjah Ruler accepts Ramadan greetings from RAK Crown Prince

4 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Al Dhaid Mosque

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Al Dhaid Mosque

4 hours ago
 Hasher bin Maktoum honours winners of Watani Al Em ..

Hasher bin Maktoum honours winners of Watani Al Emarat Humanitarian Work Award

4 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Albania PM witness signing of ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Albania PM witness signing of cooperation agreement

4 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets Albanian Minister for Eur ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Albanian Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.