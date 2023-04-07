CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2023) Acting Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Azmi Mikati said on Thursday that Beirut condemns the rocket launches from the south of the country toward Israel and that the Lebanese army and the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) were actively investigating the incident.

On Thursday, the Israel Defense Forces confirmed that 34 rockets had been launched from the territory of Lebanon into the north of Israel, 25 of which had been intercepted. The Israel military accused Palestinian groupings of being behind the attack, which comes a day after Israeli police stormed the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem, one of islam's holiest sites, clashing with Palestinians and arresting hundreds.

The raid drew widespread condemnation in the Arab world.

"Lebanon categorically rejects any military escalation emanating from its territory and the use of Lebanese territories for operations that could lead to destabilization," Mikati told a meeting with Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto, as quoted by his office in a statement.

He added that the Lebanese authorities "condemn the rocket launches from the south of the country, and the army and UNIFIL forces are stepping up their investigation."

The prime minister said that all forces operating in the south of the country notified Beirut that they condemned the rocket launches.