Lebanon Confirms 2nd Coronavirus-Related Death, 8 New Cases - Health Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) Lebanon has announced a second coronavirus-related death less than 24 hours after the first such case, as well as eight new cases of infection, Lebanon's Ministry of Public Health said Wednesday.

According to a statement, the patient who died was in his sixties and was infected by a student at the university where he taught.

The ministry also broke down the distribution of cases it has recorded so far, stating that 37 percent of the cases were of people arriving from abroad, 58 percent appeared to be community infections, and the other 5 percent could be from either category.

In addition, the ministry said 13 patients appeared to be infected from one person who had come from Egypt. A majority of those infected are believed to be linked with Iran either through travel or family members.

This brings the total number of infected in Lebanon to 61.

As of Wednesday, more than 121,000 people have been infected globally, and over 4,300 of them have died as a result. Over 66,000 people have recovered.