UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lebanon Confirms 2nd Coronavirus-Related Death, 8 New Cases - Health Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 08:10 PM

Lebanon Confirms 2nd Coronavirus-Related Death, 8 New Cases - Health Ministry

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) Lebanon has announced a second coronavirus-related death less than 24 hours after the first such case, as well as eight new cases of infection, Lebanon's Ministry of Public Health said Wednesday.

According to a statement, the patient who died was in his sixties and was infected by a student at the university where he taught.

The ministry also broke down the distribution of cases it has recorded so far, stating that 37 percent of the cases were of people arriving from abroad, 58 percent appeared to be community infections, and the other 5 percent could be from either category.

In addition, the ministry said 13 patients appeared to be infected from one person who had come from Egypt. A majority of those infected are believed to be linked with Iran either through travel or family members.

This brings the total number of infected in Lebanon to 61.

As of Wednesday, more than 121,000 people have been infected globally, and over 4,300 of them have died as a result. Over 66,000 people have recovered.

Related Topics

Iran Egypt Student Died Lebanon Family From

Recent Stories

Etihad Airways announces move to Beijing’s Daxin ..

21 seconds ago

Karachi #Tayyarhain for crucial HBL PSL 2020 fixtu ..

33 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Government launches &#039;Digital Month& ..

2 hours ago

PM orders probe into corruption incident at Lahore ..

2 hours ago

Emirates SkyCargo helps upliftPakistan’strade an ..

2 hours ago

UAE Embassy to facilitate return of Emirati citize ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.