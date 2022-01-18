UrduPoint.com

Lebanon Confirms Prime Minister Mikati's Visit To Turkiye Early Next Month

Muhammad Irfan Published January 18, 2022 | 02:56 PM

Lebanon confirms Prime Minister Mikati's visit to Turkiye early next month

Lebanon on Tuesday confirmed Prime Minister Najib Mikati's visit to Turkiye early next month

BEIRUT , (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :Lebanon on Tuesday confirmed Prime Minister Najib Mikati's visit to Turkiye early next month.

Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Buhabib and Energy and Water Minister Walid Feyyad held a joint press conference after a meeting with Mikati in the capital Beirut to "determine the delegation" for the visit.

Buhabib spoke on the important issues that would be covered during the visit, saying: "We talked with our Turkish friends the details of issues such as tourism, energy, health, agriculture and education that will be discussed." When asked what the highlights of the bilateral meeting would be, Buhabib responded: "Solar energy, investment in the oil sector, exports of Lebanese products, and tourism cooperation between the two countries are on top of the agenda." Feyyad stressed that it was decided to hold talks with Turkiye on issues that benefit both sides, such as energy and electricity supply.

Regarding Turkiye's prospective energy investments in Lebanon, Feyyad said: "Taking advantage of Turkiye's experience, we will focus on the investment potential of Turks in the energy sector, such as solar and wind energy and natural gas electricity generation.""The investment in solar energy is not very big, it ranges from $50 million to $350 million. It is something that can pave the way for investment cooperation in Turkiye's energy sector," he asserted.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu had conveyed President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's message to Mikati, inviting him to Turkiye to explore bilateral cooperation during his visit to Beirut on Nov. 16, last year.Mikati will visit Turkiye for the first time since taking office on Sept. 10, 2021.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Electricity Exports Education Water Agriculture Oil Visit Beirut Lebanon Tayyip Erdogan Gas From Top Million

Recent Stories

India’s legendry Kathak dance artist Birju Mahar ..

India’s legendry Kathak dance artist Birju Maharaj dies

20 minutes ago
 Sheikh Rasheed warns of more terror-related incide ..

Sheikh Rasheed warns of more terror-related incidents

40 minutes ago
 PFA disposes of 1,055 liter adulterated milk

PFA disposes of 1,055 liter adulterated milk

15 seconds ago
 Chinese vice premier stresses stable vegetable sup ..

Chinese vice premier stresses stable vegetable supply during Spring Festival

16 seconds ago
 Putin, Raisi Plan to Discuss JCPOA, Joint Economic ..

Putin, Raisi Plan to Discuss JCPOA, Joint Economic Projects, Other Issues - Krem ..

18 seconds ago
 realme Number Series Smartphones among the Fastest ..

Realme Number Series Smartphones among the Fastest to Reach 40M Shipments Global ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.