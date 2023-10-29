Open Menu

Lebanon Court Orders Ex-car Boss Ghosn Out Of Beirut Home: Official

Faizan Hashmi Published October 29, 2023 | 12:10 AM

Lebanon court orders ex-car boss Ghosn out of Beirut home: official

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2023) A Lebanese judge has decided to evict former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn from his luxury home, a judicial official said Saturday, four years after an investment firm accused him of "trespassing".

Ghosn, who took up residency in the Beirut property after fleeing prosecution Japan in 2019, appealed the ruling on Friday, the official added. A spokesperson for Ghosn confirmed he had appealed.

Ghosn and his wife must "vacate the property... within a month", according to a copy of the decision seen by AFP and dated October 16.

The home with pink walls in the Lebanese capital's upscale Ashrafieh neighbourhood is worth some $19 million and is registered to Lebanese company Phoinos Investment, the judicial official said, requesting anonymity as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

Phoinos initiated the legal action in 2019 and has accused Ghosn of "trespassing on private property and living in the home without legal basis", the official added.

According to the court document, Ghosn said the company was affiliated with Nissan and that "the property was purchased... for his residence, and there is a signed agreement with Nissan that grants him the right to reside" there.

Ghosn occupied the home "according to a contractual relationship linking.

.. Ghosn and Nissan", the decision said.

However, the end of that relationship and the plaintiff's wish to retake the property invalidates "the legal basis" of his occupancy, it added.

In a written statement to AFP, a Ghosn spokesperson said documents which had been unavailable for prior hearings in the cast would support his appeal.

"He will now be able to present all the documents held up in Japan that he was unable to secure on time," the statement said.

Ghosn, the former chairman and chief executive of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance, was arrested in Japan in November 2018 on suspicion of financial misconduct, before being sacked by Nissan's board in a unanimous decision.

He jumped bail late the following year and made a dramatic escape from Japan hidden in an audio-equipment box, landing in Beirut, where he remains an international fugitive.

Ghosn has always denied the charges against him, arguing they were cooked up by Nissan executives who opposed his attempts to more closely integrate the firm with French partner Renault.

Japan and France have sought his arrest, but Lebanon does not extradite its citizens, and judicial authorities have slapped a travel ban on Ghosn, who holds Lebanese, French and Brazilian nationality.

Related Topics

France Company Wife Beirut Alliance Japan Lebanon October November 2018 2019 Media All From Agreement Nissan Renault Million Court

Recent Stories

Hamas working to free 8 Russo-Israeli hostages: ag ..

Hamas working to free 8 Russo-Israeli hostages: agencies

32 minutes ago
 Chelsea slump again as Nketiah stars for five-star ..

Chelsea slump again as Nketiah stars for five-star Arsenal

32 minutes ago
 Bellingham's stunning Real Madrid start 'not luck' ..

Bellingham's stunning Real Madrid start 'not luck': Modric

32 minutes ago
 Tennis: ATP Basel results

Tennis: ATP Basel results

47 minutes ago
 Tennis: ATP Vienna results

Tennis: ATP Vienna results

47 minutes ago
 Arsenal hat-trick hero Nketiah 'top level' for Art ..

Arsenal hat-trick hero Nketiah 'top level' for Arteta

47 minutes ago
Mohsin Naqvi pays surprise visit to Ghazi Road Sto ..

Mohsin Naqvi pays surprise visit to Ghazi Road Stop

55 minutes ago
 RugbyU: English Premiership results

RugbyU: English Premiership results

50 minutes ago
 CM takes notice of delay in registering 121 FIRs

CM takes notice of delay in registering 121 FIRs

50 minutes ago
 Chelsea slump again as Nketiah stars for five-star ..

Chelsea slump again as Nketiah stars for five-star Arsenal

48 minutes ago
 Football: English Championship table

Football: English Championship table

50 minutes ago
 Professor Shahida Kazi passed away

Professor Shahida Kazi passed away

50 minutes ago

More Stories From World