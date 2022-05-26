UrduPoint.com

Lebanon Cracks Migrant Smuggling Gang

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 26, 2022 | 06:52 PM

Lebanon cracks migrant smuggling gang

Lebanon's state security on Thursday cracked a five-member migrant smuggling gang in the coastal city of Dbayeh, the local news website Elnashra reported

BEIRUT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :Lebanon's state security on Thursday cracked a five-member migrant smuggling gang in the coastal city of Dbayeh, the local news website Elnashra reported.

The five suspects, three Syrians and two Lebanese, admitted that they had been preparing a boat for facilitating the illegal immigration of hundreds of people to Italy by sea, according to Elnashra.

The suspects have been referred to judicial bodies for further interrogation and the boat was recuperated by the state security.

Security forces said the arrest is part of the state security's campaign to combat illegal immigration activities, which have risked migrants' lives by using unsafe boats.

Over a month ago, a boat carrying more than 80 Lebanese and Syrian migrants sank off the coast near the northern city of Tripoli, with only 45 of them being rescued.

Related Topics

Syria Tripoli Italy

Recent Stories

PTA Receives Pkr 19.39 Billion Against Third Insta ..

PTA Receives Pkr 19.39 Billion Against Third Instalment Of License Renewal Fee

59 minutes ago
 US Cannot Rely on China to Change, So Will Shape S ..

US Cannot Rely on China to Change, So Will Shape Strategic Environment - Blinken

32 seconds ago
 Russia, Belarus Not Invited by Nagasaki, Hiroshima ..

Russia, Belarus Not Invited by Nagasaki, Hiroshima to Annual Memorial Ceremony - ..

34 seconds ago
 US to Build China-Focused Integrated Team Inside S ..

US to Build China-Focused Integrated Team Inside State Department - Blinken

35 seconds ago
 FESCO issues shutdown programme

FESCO issues shutdown programme

37 seconds ago
 Makeshift hospital for COVID-19 patients in Shangh ..

Makeshift hospital for COVID-19 patients in Shanghai closes

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.