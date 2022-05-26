Lebanon cracks migrant smuggling gang

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIRUT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :Lebanon's state security on Thursday cracked a five-member migrant smuggling gang in the coastal city of Dbayeh, the local news website Elnashra reported.

The five suspects, three Syrians and two Lebanese, admitted that they had been preparing a boat for facilitating the illegal immigration of hundreds of people to Italy by sea, according to Elnashra.

The suspects have been referred to judicial bodies for further interrogation and the boat was recuperated by the state security.

Security forces said the arrest is part of the state security's campaign to combat illegal immigration activities, which have risked migrants' lives by using unsafe boats.

Over a month ago, a boat carrying more than 80 Lebanese and Syrian migrants sank off the coast near the northern city of Tripoli, with only 45 of them being rescued.