Open Menu

Lebanon Crowdfunded Ambulances Under Fire In Israel-Hezbollah War

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 17, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Lebanon crowdfunded ambulances under fire in Israel-Hezbollah war

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) Lebanese data scientist and volunteer rescue worker Bachir Nakhal started a crowdfunding effort to buy new ambulances for south Lebanon months ago, fearing Israel's war in Gaza could spread to his country.

But weeks into Israel's war with Hezbollah, his worst fears came true when an ambulance he had helped purchase was bombed.

"We were trying to get the number of ambulances up to the bare minimum level," he told AFP.

"We weren't expecting the ambulances... to get directly targeted or bombed," said Nakhal, who says the vehicle he had raised money for was destroyed in an Israeli strike just four days after the volunteers had received it.

The October 9 strike, which took place in the southern village of Derdghaiya, killed five rescue workers, including the head of the local team and his son, according to the civil defence.

The incident was among what the United Nations says is a growing number of attacks on health care in Lebanon, with paramedics, first responders and ambulances increasingly in the firing line.

"More attacks continue to be reported where ambulances and relief centres are targeted or hit in Lebanon," UN humanitarian agency OCHA said after the Derdghaiya strike.

The Israeli army has accused Hezbollah of using ambulances to transport weapons and fighters, though it has yet to produce any evidence.

"Necessary measures will be taken against any vehicle transporting gunmen, regardless of its type," Israeli army spokesman Avichay Adraee wrote in Arabic on social media platform X.

Related Topics

Firing Army United Nations Israel Social Media Gaza Vehicle Buy Lebanon Money October Arab

Recent Stories

S80 LED TV: Redefining Entertainment

S80 LED TV: Redefining Entertainment

60 minutes ago
 “Move A Step Ahead with OPPO A3: Premium Appeara ..

“Move A Step Ahead with OPPO A3: Premium Appearance, Slim Build, and 1000 nits ..

3 hours ago
 Cadets of Pakistan Naval Academy Shine at Internat ..

Cadets of Pakistan Naval Academy Shine at International Sailing Regatta in Brazi ..

3 hours ago
 Dubai Customs Shines at GITEX Global 2024 with Gro ..

Dubai Customs Shines at GITEX Global 2024 with Groundbreaking Innovations

3 hours ago
 vivo Y28 Now Available 6GB + 6GB Extended RAM Vari ..

Vivo Y28 Now Available 6GB + 6GB Extended RAM Variant

3 hours ago
 Empowering Experience through Digital, Humanizing ..

Empowering Experience through Digital, Humanizing Technology for All:

3 hours ago
Pakistan’s first multi-mission satellite becomes ..

Pakistan’s first multi-mission satellite becomes operational

5 hours ago
 PakVsEng: Sajid Khan’s seven-wicket haul restri ..

PakVsEng: Sajid Khan’s seven-wicket haul restricts England to 291

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 October 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 October 2024

8 hours ago
 Top UN official denounces brutality in Gaza crisis ..

Top UN official denounces brutality in Gaza crisis, as Israeli strikes impede hu ..

17 hours ago
 KP house inquiry report presented in provincial as ..

KP house inquiry report presented in provincial assembly

17 hours ago

More Stories From World