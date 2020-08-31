UrduPoint.com
Lebanon Decides On New PM As Macron Visits

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 03:06 PM

Lebanon's under-fire political leaders scrambled into action as French President Emmanuel Macron was expected Monday for a fresh visit aimed at pushing change in the crisis-hit country

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :Lebanon's under-fire political leaders scrambled into action as French President Emmanuel Macron was expected Monday for a fresh visit aimed at pushing change in the crisis-hit country.

Macron was due to return less than a month after a landmark visit following the deadly Beirut port blast that traumatised Lebanon and renewed calls for a radical overhaul of the political system.

Parliamentary consultations at the presidential place on a new prime minister started on Monday morning, with most of the ruling elite's top barons apparently settling on a little-known diplomat, Lebanon's ambassador to Germany Mustapha Adib.

Already dismissed by the opposition as a product of Lebanon's reviled sectarian-based politics, Adib faces the daunting task of steering the state through one of the deepest crises of its troubled 100-year history.

The Beirut blast, one of the largest non-nuclear explosions in history, is widely blamed on government greed and incompetence and compounds the collapse of Lebanon's economy over the past few months.

A vast stockpile of ammonium nitrate that had languished at Beirut's port for years blew up on August 4, killing at least 188 people, wounding thousands and laying waste to large parts of the capital.

Macron demanded "deep change" when he visited Beirut on August 6 and warned then he would check on progress when he returns for the September 1 ceremony marking the centenary of Greater Lebanon.

President Michel Aoun and his political ally, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, both expressed willingness in separate speeches Sunday to change the way Lebanon is governed.

A majority of lawmakers must decide on whom to name as premier before Aoun tasks the candidate with forming a new government, a process that can take months.

Lebanon's last government, headed by Hassan Diab, resigned after the massive explosion.

The deadly blast, blamed on decades of negligence and corruption by the country's ruling elite, revived calls at home and abroad for radical revamp of the state.

It also sparked demands for an international probe into the blast, which were however met with objections from political leaders.

Despite promises of change, the process of forming the new government follows the same blueprint that has chronically mired Lebanon in political deadlock.

