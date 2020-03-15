UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lebanon Declares State Of Emergency Due To COVID-19 Pandemic - Higher Defense Council

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 15th March 2020 | 09:30 PM

Lebanon Declares State of Emergency Due to COVID-19 Pandemic - Higher Defense Council

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2020) Lebanon's Higher Defense Council announced on Sunday a state of emergency in the country amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

"General mobilization is declared in compliance with all the rules and special orders ...

[compliance] is required from all the government departments and services responsible for actions in an emergency epidemiological situation," the statement said.

Before the council meeting, Lebanese President Michel Aoun has said that the situation required the most urgent safety measures.

Lebanon has so far confirmed 93 COVID-19 cases in the country and three deaths from coronavirus-related complications.

Related Topics

Lebanon Sunday All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ministry of Education certifies over 22,000 teache ..

17 minutes ago

SCMC announces names of members of Emirati Childre ..

1 hour ago

Efficiency of roads in Al Dhaid City increased at ..

2 hours ago

Dubai&#039;s CPI down by 1.20 in February 2020: DS ..

3 hours ago

Abu Dhabi&#039;s Department of Health adopts remot ..

3 hours ago

Warehouse421 announces temporary closure following ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.