Lebanon Declares State Of Emergency In Beirut For 2 Weeks - Reports

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 10:45 PM

Lebanon Declares State of Emergency in Beirut for 2 Weeks - Reports

Lebanon declared a two-week state of emergency in the capital of Beirut devastated by an explosion in the port, media reported on Wednesday, citing Information Minister Manal Abdessamad

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) Lebanon declared a two-week state of emergency in the capital of Beirut devastated by an explosion in the port, media reported on Wednesday, citing Information Minister Manal Abdessamad.

According to Al Jazeera broadcaster, the decision was made after an extraordinary session of the council of ministers.

The council included an option to extend the state of emergency.

More Stories From World

