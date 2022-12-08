UrduPoint.com

Lebanon Detainees Stuck In Limbo As Judges' Strike Drags On

Faizan Hashmi Published December 08, 2022 | 09:37 PM

Lebanon detainees stuck in limbo as judges' strike drags on

Taxi driver Youssef Daher has languished for months in prison without charge, one of scores stuck after Lebanese judges launched an open-ended strike in August to demand better wages in a collapsed economy

Beirut, Dec 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :Taxi driver Youssef Daher has languished for months in prison without charge, one of scores stuck after Lebanese judges launched an open-ended strike in August to demand better wages in a collapsed economy.

Judges have suspended their work as rampant inflation eats away at their salaries, paralysing the judiciary and leaving detainees in limbo -- the latest outcome of Lebanon's years-long financial crisis.

From his jail cell in the northern city of Tripoli, Daher sends daily messages to his lawyer asking him whether judges have ended what is already the longest strike for their profession in Lebanese history.

"My family lost their sole breadwinner and must now rely on aid to survive," he told AFP.

Daher has not seen his wife and three children since he was arrested eight months ago because they cannot afford transportation to get to the prison, he said.

Security forces arrested Daher after he gave a ride to a passenger accused of kidnapping -- unbeknownst to him, he said.

Authorities did not press charges against Daher after questioning, so his lawyer requested his release. Then judges began their strike.

His request has been pending ever since.

Bureaucracy and rampant corruption have long delayed verdicts and judicial proceedings in Lebanon, where 8,000 people are estimated to be jailed, most of them awaiting a verdict.

But now, underfunded public institutions have taken a hit after the country's economy went into free-fall in 2019, with basic state services like renewing passports or completing a real estate transaction often taking months to complete.

Related Topics

Corruption Kidnapping Jail Driver Wife Tripoli Lebanon August 2019 Family

Recent Stories

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Poland Up 20% Over Wee ..

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Poland Up 20% Over Week - Health Minister

45 seconds ago
 White House Says Russian Citizen Viktor Bout Not B ..

White House Says Russian Citizen Viktor Bout Not Bargaining Chip for Paul Whelan

47 seconds ago
 Serbia's Vucic Reaffirms Commitment to Compromise ..

Serbia's Vucic Reaffirms Commitment to Compromise Amid Tensions in Kosovo

4 minutes ago
 Eradicating corruption our national, constitutiona ..

Eradicating corruption our national, constitutional responsibility, says CM Balo ..

4 minutes ago
 Salim Saifullah's autobiography launched, advises ..

Salim Saifullah's autobiography launched, advises countrymen to prioritize natio ..

4 minutes ago
 UN Refugee Agency Urges Rescue of Rohingya Refugee ..

UN Refugee Agency Urges Rescue of Rohingya Refugees Trapped on Boat in Andaman S ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.