Lebanon Donor Conference To Be Held As Teleconference On Sunday - European Commission

Muhammad Irfan 25 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 04:57 PM

The Lebanon donor conference, which aims to help the country after a blast tore through the port of Beirut, will be held on Sunday in a video format, the spokesman for the European Commission, Eric Mamer, said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2020) The Lebanon donor conference, which aims to help the country after a blast tore through the port of Beirut, will be held on Sunday in a video format, the spokesman for the European Commission, Eric Mamer, said Friday.

"The European Union will participate in the videoconference bringing together international donors, announced by [French] President [Emmanuel] Macron, which will take place on Sunday. It will be represented by Charles Michel, the president of the European Council, and the commissioner in charge of crisis management, Janez Lenarcic," Mamer told a press conference.

More Stories From World

