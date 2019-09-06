UrduPoint.com
Lebanon Envoy Summoned Over Anti-Turkey 'provocations'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 35 seconds ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 01:32 PM

Lebanon envoy summoned over anti-Turkey 'provocations'

Turkey's foreign ministry summoned the Lebanese ambassador after protesters unfurled an anti-Turkish banner on its embassy in Beirut, state media reported on Friday

Ankara, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019) :Turkey's foreign ministry summoned the Lebanese ambassador after protesters unfurled an anti-Turkish banner on its embassy in Beirut, state media reported on Friday.

The meeting with Ambassador Ghassan Mouallem on Thursday came several hours after a small group of Lebanese protesters hung out the banner, which featured an image of death mixed with the Turkish flag.

In Ankara, the foreign ministry denounced "these provocative acts" to the ambassador and called for quick action to protect Turkish interests in Lebanon, according to news agency Anadolu.

It said the banner had been put on the Turkish embassy by supporters of Lebanese President Michel Aoun.

It also comes several days after Aoun triggered anger in Turkey by referring to the "state terrorism" of the former Ottoman Empire in a ceremony marking the 100th anniversary of Lebanese independence.

