Lebanon Escalation Risks 'devastating' Consequences: UN Peacekeepers

Faizan Hashmi Published September 23, 2024 | 11:50 PM

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) The UN Interim Force in Lebanon warned Monday that further escalation on the Israel-Lebanon border risked having "devastating" regional consequences, as Israel said it hit Hezbollah targets and the group struck back.

"Any further escalation of this dangerous situation could have far-reaching and devastating consequences, not only for those living on both sides of the Blue Line but also for the broader region," the UNIFIL peacekeeping force said in a statement.

The Blue Line is the demarcation line between Israel and Lebanon.

The force expressed "grave concern for the safety of civilians in southern Lebanon amidst the most intense Israeli bombing campaign since last October".

"Attacks on civilians are not only violations of international law but could amount to war crimes," the statement said.

"UNIFIL reiterates its strong call for a diplomatic solution and urges all parties to prioritise civilian lives and ensure they are not put in harm's way," it added.

Hezbollah has traded near daily cross-border fire with Israeli forces in support of Hamas since the Palestinian group's October 7 attack triggered the Gaza war, but the violence has spiked dramatically in recent days.

Head of UNIFIL Aroldo Lazaro has been in contact with "both Lebanese and Israeli parties, emphasising the urgent need for de-escalation", the statement said, adding that "efforts are ongoing to reduce tensions and halt the shelling."

"It is essential to fully recommit to the implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701," the statement said, referring to a resolution that ended a 2006 war between Israel and Hezbollah.

