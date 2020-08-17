(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Former Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri said on Monday he had departed to The Hague to attend a special session of the UN-mandated Special Tribunal for Lebanon (STL) where a verdict is expected to be announced in the assassination case of his father Rafik Hariri, also a former Lebanese prime minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2020) Former Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri said on Monday he had departed to The Hague to attend a special session of the UN-mandated Special Tribunal for Lebanon (STL) where a verdict is expected to be announced in the assassination case of his father Rafik Hariri, also a former Lebanese prime minister.

"Saad Hariri has left Beirut and headed to the Hague to attend a session of the Special Tribunal for Lebanon which is expected to announce its verdict tomorrow, on Tuesday, in the case of assassination of late prime minister Rafik Hariri and his allies," a post on Hariri's Twitter account read.

Hariri will make a press statement after the ruling is pronounced, according to the statement.

Rafik Hariri died as a result of a terrorist attack in Lebanon's capital of Beirut on February 14, 2005. The UN Security Council established the STL in 2007 to investigate the bombing attack that killed Hariri and 21 other people and left another 226 people injured.

The four suspects Salim Jamil Ayyash, Hassan Habib Merhi, Hussein Hassan Oneissi and Assad Hassan Sabra have been tried in absentia on charges of conspiracy to commit a terrorist act, intentional homicide and attempted intentional homicide, among other offenses.

The verdict was expected to be announced on August 7, but the session was postponed in light of the deadly explosion in the Beirut port three days before that.