UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lebanon Ex-Prime Minister Hariri Heads To Hague For Ruling On Father's Assassination Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 08:13 PM

Lebanon Ex-Prime Minister Hariri Heads to Hague for Ruling on Father's Assassination Case

Former Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri said on Monday he had departed to The Hague to attend a special session of the UN-mandated Special Tribunal for Lebanon (STL) where a verdict is expected to be announced in the assassination case of his father Rafik Hariri, also a former Lebanese prime minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2020) Former Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri said on Monday he had departed to The Hague to attend a special session of the UN-mandated Special Tribunal for Lebanon (STL) where a verdict is expected to be announced in the assassination case of his father Rafik Hariri, also a former Lebanese prime minister.

"Saad Hariri has left Beirut and headed to the Hague to attend a session of the Special Tribunal for Lebanon which is expected to announce its verdict tomorrow, on Tuesday, in the case of assassination of late prime minister Rafik Hariri and his allies," a post on Hariri's Twitter account read.

Hariri will make a press statement after the ruling is pronounced, according to the statement.

Rafik Hariri died as a result of a terrorist attack in Lebanon's capital of Beirut on February 14, 2005. The UN Security Council established the STL in 2007 to investigate the bombing attack that killed Hariri and 21 other people and left another 226 people injured.

The four suspects Salim Jamil Ayyash, Hassan Habib Merhi, Hussein Hassan Oneissi and Assad Hassan Sabra have been tried in absentia on charges of conspiracy to commit a terrorist act, intentional homicide and attempted intentional homicide, among other offenses.

The verdict was expected to be announced on August 7, but the session was postponed in light of the deadly explosion in the Beirut port three days before that.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Terrorist Prime Minister United Nations Twitter Died Beirut The Hague Lebanon February August Post

Recent Stories

About 315 shops sealed over violation of COVID-19 ..

2 minutes ago

China reacts to Indian Prime Minister's Independen ..

2 minutes ago

Dubai Future Experts Programme concludes fourth mo ..

16 minutes ago

Attock Police have recovered 5.381 kg chars , 24 b ..

2 minutes ago

Two trains resume operations from Multan after ext ..

2 minutes ago

Boeing Returns First 2 F/A-18 Jets to US Navy in L ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.