UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lebanon Expecting To Get COVID-19 Vaccines In Early 2021 - Health Minister

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 11:50 PM

Lebanon Expecting to Get COVID-19 Vaccines in Early 2021 - Health Minister

Lebanon has signed two agreements with foreign pharmaceutical companies on the purchase of COVID-19 vaccines and would be among the first states to receive them in the first quarter of 2021, Health Minister Hamad Hassan said on Monday

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2020) Lebanon has signed two agreements with foreign pharmaceutical companies on the purchase of COVID-19 vaccines and would be among the first states to receive them in the first quarter of 2021, Health Minister Hamad Hassan said on Monday.

"Lebanon has signed two agreements: the first is on the COVAX platform to provide 1.2 million people [with a vaccine], the second one - with Pfizer for around a million people. The signing of these two deals is an achievement for Lebanon, which will receive, among the first countries, vaccines against the coronavirus in the first quarter of the next year," Hassan told Lebanon's NBN broadcaster.

The minister pointed out that the health ministry has requested the Lebanese central bank to allocate funds for additional flu shots, with Beirut expecting the delivery of 300,000 doses in November.

The ministry will be accountable for the distribution of vaccines, and children, the elderly people, and citizens of a high-risk group, will be given priority to be immunized.

Speaking about a nationwide lockdown introduced in Lebanon from November 14-30 as part of anti-COVID-19 measures, Hassan explained that the first results will appear only at the end of the week. According to the minister, this measure is needed to bring the coronavirus situation under control and prepare extra beds for patients in medical facilities.

To date, the number of COVID-19 cases in Lebanon has exceeded 105,000, including more than 60,000 recoveries and 817 deaths.

Related Topics

Bank Beirut Lebanon November From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Arab League Chief review regio ..

26 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed opens Seamless Middle East 2020

41 minutes ago

UK secures five million doses of Moderna vaccine

41 minutes ago

Spain's BBVA says in merger talks with Sabadell

1 minute ago

COVAX Facility Negotiates Procurement of COVID-19 ..

1 minute ago

Twin cities residents face problems due to TLP sit ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.