UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lebanon Expects To Involve Private Companies In Procuring Russia's Sputnik V - Lawmaker

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 14th February 2021 | 10:50 AM

Lebanon Expects to Involve Private Companies in Procuring Russia's Sputnik V - Lawmaker

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2021) Lebanon expects to procure Russia's coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V through private companies, as the country will not be able to allocate public funds for this purpose, Assem Araji, the head of the Lebanese parliament's health committee, told Sputnik.

In early February, a scientific commission under the Lebanese Health Ministry approved the use of Russia's Sputnik V. Lebanese Foreign Minister Charbel Wehbe asked the Russian government to provide 200,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine in the form of assistance, the Lebanese Foreign Ministry said.

"We plan to import the Russian Sputnik V vaccine after permission for its use in the country has been issued, but we hope that the import will be carried out through private companies and donors, since the Ministry of Health does not have the opportunity to spend funds on purchasing the vaccine," Araji said.

The lawmaker also noted the effectiveness of the Russian vaccine and the benefit of having various vaccines available for use.

Lebanon has already ordered 6 million doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, with the first batch, including 28,500 doses, delivered to the country on Saturday. Apart from that, AstraZeneca is expected to deliver its vaccine starting from March.

Lebanon is facing a long-term political crisis exacerbated by political instability and the massive blast that rocked the Beirut port last August. Since early 2021, the country has also seen a surge in the number of both COVID-19 cases and related fatalities. So far, nearly 337,000 have been confirmed infected with the virus. The death toll has topped 3,900, while more than 226,600 people have recovered.

On Sunday, Lebanon will launch its mass vaccination campaign covering both permanent residents and Palestinian and Syrian refugees living in the country.

Related Topics

Syria Import Russia Parliament Beirut Lebanon February March August Sunday From Government Refugee Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 14, 2021 in Pakistan

36 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Lavrov, Kerry Agree to Bolster US-Russia Cooperati ..

10 hours ago

Fazlur Rehman demands Rs 5 bln to meet 'Rental Mar ..

10 hours ago

First Sputnik V Vaccine Doses Arrive in Venezuela

10 hours ago

Final arguments, verdict expected in Trump impeach ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.